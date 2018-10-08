Ecstasy drug seizure: Man arrested in Kerala

crime

Prasanth Kumar from Kannur district was arrested, a week after the Excise department seized 30 kg of ecstasy drug worth Rs 200 crore from a parcel during a search of a private courier company office here

Representational picture

A man has been arrested in connection with seizure of drugs worth Rs 200 crore meant to be smuggled to Malaysia through courier service, a top excise department official said Sunday.

Excise Commissioner Rishiraj Singh said investigation is on to nab Ali from Chennai, who is Kumar's accomplice. The psychoactive drug, methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), commonly known as ecstasy was seized following a tip off.

In a bid to evade detection during scanning at airport, the drugs were kept in 64 packets and were covered with carbon papers. Officials said investigation revealed that couple of months ago the culprits had smuggled the drugs in similar fashion to Malaysia.

