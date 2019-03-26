ED against Robert Vadra's plea to quash case

national

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the ED and the Centre, raised objections over the maintainability of the two petitions and said no relief should be granted to them

Robert Vadra

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday opposed Robert Vadra's plea seeking quashing of a money laundering case in which he was questioned by the probe agency, saying it was not maintainable as he "wilfully suppressed" material facts from the court. The ED contended that Vadra's plea was an abuse of the process of law.

When he feared that "law will catch him, he challenged the PMLA provisions", it added. A bench of justices Hima Kohli and Vinod Goel asked the probe agency to file its response in the form of an affidavit regarding the maintainability of two separate but similar petitions by Vadra and his close aide Manoj Arora within two weeks. The court listed the matter for further hearing on May 2.

