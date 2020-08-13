ED asks Sushant's friend Siddharth Pithani to furnish financial records of 5 years

Shushant Singh's former roommate Siddharth Pithani outside the ED office at Ballard Pier on Tuesday. Pic/Bipin Kokate

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned Siddharth Pithani, Sushant Singh Rajput's former roommate and friend, till early Wednesday morning in connection with a money laundering case filed by the late actor's father.

According to sources in the agency, Pithani arrived at the ED office at Ballard Pier in South Mumbai around 11.30 am and was questioned till 2 am. During the 14-hour questioning, the officers asked Pithani about the nature of his contract with Rajput while working as a creative manager for him. They also asked him about the mode of payment of his salary.

The agency has asked Pithani to furnish documents related to his income and Income Tax returns of the past five years. The ED has also sought to know whether Pithani knew about Rajput's two other companies.

Based on the FIR filed by Rajput's father Krishna Kishore Singh, the ED also questioned Rhea Chakraborty, who is suspected of spending more than she earned.

According to the ED, Chakraborty showed a gross earnings of R18 lakh for both FY 18 and FY 19. During the investigation, the agency found that she has shareholds er funds in a few companies worth Rs 34 lakh in 2017-2018 while her income was around Rs 18 lakh.

The ED is also examining her fixed deposits in HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, which is again more than her net earnings. According to ED sources, Rhea has claimed that the extra earnings came through the entertainment business, but she has not furnished any related documents to the ED yet.

The agency also suspects that Chakraborty is not disclosing another source of income. Moreover, the ED has found that some money was transferred from Rajput's account to one of the firms where she is one of the directors.

14

Total no. of hours Pithani was questioned for

Rs 18 lakh

Gross earning showed by Rhea during FY 18 and FY 19

