ED attached my properties illegally: Choksi

In a video message, the fugitive diamantaire also said his passport was suspended without giving him any explanation

Mehul Choksi

Amid the country's efforts to get a red corner notice against him, fugitive PNB scam accused Mehul Choksi, in his first message from his hideout in Antigua, denied allegations of any wrongdoing and instead accused the ED of "illegally" attaching his properties. In a video message, the fugitive diamantaire also said his passport was suspended without giving him any explanation.

"All the allegations leveled by the Enforcement Directorate are false and baseless. They have attached my properties illegally without any basis for the same," he said in the video. "The passport authority revoked my passport altogether in view of which I was immobilised. I received an email from the passport office, which said my passport has been suspended due to reasons of security threat to India."

"I sent an email to the regional passport office of Mumbai requesting them to revoke the suspension of my passport. However, I did not receive any reply from them. They did not even give me any explanation as to why my passport has been suspended," he added. Choksi is one of the prime accused in the Rs 13,500-crore Punjab National Bank fraud. He was last traced to Antigua, where he has been granted citizenship.

