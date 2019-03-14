ED attaches main accused Brajesh Thakur's assets worth Rs 7.30 crore

national

The agency said it has issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for the attachment of assets of Thakur, the owner of the centre and the NGO, Sewa Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti, which ran it

Brajesh Thakur

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said it has attached assets worth Rs7.30 crore, including 23 plots and three vehicles, belonging to Brajesh Thakur, the main accused in Bihar's Muzzafarpur shelter case where minor inmate girls were allegedly raped and sexually assaulted.

The agency said it has issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for the attachment of assets of Thakur, the owner of the centre and the NGO, Sewa Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti, which ran it.

"Immovable and movable properties consisting of 26 plots of land, three vehicles, bank balance in 37 accounts and investments in mutual funds and insurance policies, totalling to Rs 7.30 crore, have been attached. These assets belong to accused Brajesh Thakur and his family," the ED said. The ED had filed a PMLA case in this context in October 2018.

he alleged sexual exploitation of the girls was first highlighted in an audit report submitted by the TISS, Mumbai, to the state's Social Welfare Department in April 2018.An FIR was lodged in May 2018 against 11 people, including Thakur, the owner of the NGO, which ran the government-funded shelter for destitute girls.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates