ED attaches properties worth Rs 4.76 crore of Mumbai firm in ponzi case

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday said that it has attached immovable and movable properties totalling Rs 4.76 crore of Mumbai based Shree Om Sainath Construction Pvt. Limited and other individuals related to its director Roopesh Verma in connection with its money laundering probe.

An ED official said that the agency attached the properties totalling Rs 4.76 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 in a case relating to a Ponzi scheme.

The attached assets include a flat, office premise, fixed deposits and bank balances.

The official said that the agency registered a case on the basis of two FIRs registered by Delhi Police for cheating, fraud and criminal conspiracy by several investors.

The FIRs were registered on the complaint by various investors across the country alleging that Shree Om Sainath Car On Rent Pvt. Limited. has duped them by alluring them under a Ponzi scheme disguised as a Car Rental and Resort Scheme.

According to ED officials, Shree Om Sainath Car On Rent Pvt Ltd attracted investments from the public by promising them exorbitant returns on their investment in its car rental and resort scheme.

The ED claimed that investors came to know that they have been cheated when their post-dated cheques were dishonoured due to insufficient balance.

"Investigation by ED under PMLA revealed that Shree Om Sainath Car on Rent Pvt Ltd and its director Verma by way of criminal activity related to scheduled offences has acquired huge sum of money from public or investors, which was illegally diverted for purchasing properties in the name of Shree Om Sainath Construction Pvt Ltd and other individuals," the ED official said.

