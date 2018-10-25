ED files chargesheet against Chidambaram in Aircel Maxis case

national

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday filed a chargesheet in the the Rs 3,500 crore Aircel-Maxis deal case naming former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram and a few others

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday filed a chargesheet in the the Rs 3,500 crore Aircel-Maxis deal case naming former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram and a few others. The supplementary prosecution complaint was filed before a special court in the Patiala House Courts Complex.

The chargesheet named Chidambaram, S. Bhaskararaman, the Chartered Accountant of Chidambaram's son Karti, Aircel Televentures Ltd., Augustus Ralph Marshall, a resident of Malaysia, and others as accused in the case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED are investigating how Karti Chidambaram allegedly managed to get clearance from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) in the Aircel-Maxis deal when his father was the Union Finance Minister in 2006.

