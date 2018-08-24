Ed King, co-writer of Sweet Home Alabama, passes away

hollywood

Ed King started his musical career in the 60s as he was the founding member of a psychedelic rock band Strawberry Alarm Clock, and was introduced to the members of Lynyrd Skynyrd in 1968.

Ed King Picture Courtesy: @kirstenkayyyy

Former Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King, who co-wrote the band's iconic hit Sweet Home Alabama, passed away at 68. According to a Facebook post, King died at his home in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday.

"It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of Ed King who died at his home in Nashville, Tennessee on August 22nd, 2018. We thank his many friends and fans for their love and support of Ed during his life and career, [sic]" read the post.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Lynyrd Skynyrd co-founder Gary Rossington mourned King's demise and said, "Ed was our brother, and a great songwriter and guitar player. I know he will be reunited with the rest of the boys in Rock and Roll Heaven. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family."

After joining the band in 1972, Ed King briefly replaced the bassist Leon Wilkeson and wrote or co-wrote the band's hits such as Poison Whiskey, Saturday Night Special, and Swamp Music.

Broken Hope guitarist Jeremy Wagner tweeted, "Sad to learn Ed King passed away. King’s guitar playing & songwriting skills were essential to Skynyrd’s first three albums. King co-wrote "Sweet Home Alabama,” & more. 70’s-era @skynyrd can’t be touched and remains my favourite band above all. Travel well, #EdKing. #LynyrdSkynyrd"

