ED seeks cancellation of anticipatory bail to P Chidambaram, son

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate approached the Delhi High Court Thursday seeking cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to former finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti in the Aircel-Maxis case, claiming that there is likelihood of tampering with the evidence. The plea has been listed for hearing before Justice Suresh Kait on Friday. The ED has challenged the September 5 order of the special court granting relief to 74-year-old Chidambaram and his son.

Chidambaram is lodged in jail after being arrested by the CBI on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case. The trial court had also granted anticipatory bail to the father-son duo in the Aircel Maxis case filed by CBI. The ED contended that the pre-arrest bail in a case of economic offence was unwarranted and urged the high court to set aside the trial court’s order granting relief to the Chidambarams and cancel their anticipatory bail.

It claimed that the two remained evasive during the investigation and there is a likelihood that they could tamper with the evidence and influence witnesses. The probe agency said the trial court failed to appreciate that custodial interrogation of the accused was required and its finding the offence not grave enough was completely perverse and untenable in law.

It said the position of Chidambaram and his son that they are members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha cannot be a legally tenable ground to grant them anticipatory bail.

