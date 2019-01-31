ED sends notice to Pak singer for illegal forex deal

international

Vote undermines May's argument that Britain would be willing to crash out of EU without an agreement

A protester holds up a placard calling for an end to Brexit outside the Houses of Parliament. Pic/AFP

London/Brussels: British MPs have voted to reject a chaotic 'no-deal' Brexit, but backed embattled Prime Minister Theresa May's bid to renegotiate the divorce agreement already struck with the EU.

In a series of votes on Tuesday, lawmakers rejected a no-deal Brexit by 318 votes to 310, undermining the May government's argument that Britain would be willing to crash out of the 28-member EU without an agreement on March 29. However, the vote is not legally binding - meaning it showed the view of the House of Commons but does nothing to change the Brexit date in less than two months.

Conservative Party MP Caroline Spelman and Labour MP Jack Dromey had tabled an amendment to try to prevent a crash-out exit of the UK from the EU. MPs also voted in favour of an amendment backed by the government to seek "alternative arrangements" to the controversial Irish backstop, which seeks to avert a hard border between Britain and Ireland after Brexit.

May had said she was backing the amendment to re-open negotiations in Brussels with an "emphatic message" of what British MPs want. The amendment tabled by Tory MP Graham Brady passed by 317 votes to 301 , which effectively calls on May to renegotiate her Brexit deal with the EU and find an alternative to the controversial Irish backstop.

59

Days to go until Britain leaves the EU

EU won't negotiate

Top European Union Brexit officials insisted Wednesday that the EU's divorce agreement with Britain cannot be renegotiated. "The EU institutions remain united, and we stand by the agreement that we have negotiated with the UK," said Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, as he left a meeting of the European Parliament's Brexit committee.

