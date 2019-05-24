Ed Sheeran, Chance the Rapper, PnB Rock Unite for New Single Cross Me

hollywood

Ed Sheeran has been teasing the song collabs and has also teased a tracklist with the collaborators' names blacked out

Ed Sherran

Ed Sheeran linked up with Justin Bieber for the biggest collaboration with I Don't care and on Friday teamed up with Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock for "Cross Me." From an elaborate album of collaborations — which is called No.6 Collaborations Project arrives on July 12, I don't care and Cross Me are a part of it.

Ed Sheeran has been teasing the song collabs and has also teased a tracklist with the collaborators' names blacked out!

The singer took to Instagram to share the single and wrote, "My new song Cross Me featuring @chancetherapper and @pnbrock is out now everywhere. It’s taken from my No.6 Collaborations Project out on 12th July".

"I Don't Care," the Bieber duet, tops all charts and playlsts in India.

Check out the video here:

In the album announcement, Sheeran said, "Before I was signed in 2011, I made an EP called 'No.5 Collaborations Project.' Since then, I've always wanted to do another, so I started No.6 on my laptop when I was on tour last year. I'm a huge fan of all the artists I've collaborated with and it's been a lot of fun to make. 'No.6 Collaborations Project' will be out everywhere on 12 July. It's available to pre-order from midnight tonight local time and my song with Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock will be out everywhere at the same time x."

Speaking about his last single with Beiber, the song was produced by Max Martin, Shellback and FRED, who also share writing credits on the song with Bieber and long-time collaborator Jason Poo Bear Boyd. The pair hinted on this project last week with matching side-by-side pics with the caption 10, and since then fans were suspecting a collaboration. The last time the pair worked together was when Sheeran co-wrote Bieber's 2015 hit Love Yourself with Benny Blanco and Justin.

The duo have honoured their wives (Bieber is married to Hailey Baldwin and Sheeran to Cherry Seaborn) in the song. Also, Beiber has addressed his mental health struggles in the lyrics.

Also Read: Watch: Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran release new single I Don't Care

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates