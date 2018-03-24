Ed Sheeran helped lift mood, says James Anderson

Anderson missed the chance encounter to meet Sheeran, whose concert in the city is sold out, but spoke on behalf of his teammates



NZ pacer Trent Boult (right) with Ed Sheeran at Eden Park

Pop singer Ed Sheeran's unexpected visit to Eden Park lightened the mood in the England camp, said pacer ace James Anderson. On a surprise visit to watch Day Two of the pink-ball Test, Sheeran popped into both dressing rooms.

After a succession of heavy showers restricted play to just 23.1 overs, in which Kiwi Kane Williamson (102) went past teammate Ross Taylor and all-time great Martin Crowe with 18 centuries to their 17 each, Anderson recalled both Sheeran's unscripted meet, and the moment he dismissed the New Zealand captain.

Anderson missed the chance encounter to meet Sheeran, whose concert in the city is sold out, but spoke on behalf of his teammates. "It was brilliant. I didn't see him, the lads did. It was nice... after a couple of average days, to meet someone of his calibre," said Anderson also confirming that several of Sheeran's hits are on his England teammates' playlists.

