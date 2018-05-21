Ed Sheeran makes sure to go home, rest on tour

Singer Ed Sheeran always looks after himself and doesn't let the pressures of being the most in-demand pop star affect his mental health



Ed Sheeran

Singer Ed Sheeran always make sure he goes home to rest in between tour dates. The "Shape of You" hitmaker, who lives in Suffolk, England, with his fiancee Cherry Seaborn, is currently on the Irish leg of his stadium tour in support of his latest record Divide, where he is supported by band Beoga, who co-write Galway girl on the album.

The group's Bodhran player Eamon Murray says Sheeran always looks after himself and doesn't let the pressures of being the most in-demand pop star affect his mental health, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"He gives so much to everyone. But he takes care of himself. He puts it all on the stage and doesn't leave no stone unturned on the stage. But he will rest up and take it easy on his days off and make sure he gets home for a few days rest - to keep on top of it all," Murray told Bang Showbiz magazine. Maurray says that it's all "fun" and games backstage, but that he is sworn to secrecy over any pranks the 27-year-old star may play on his support acts.

"There have been bits and pieces, probably nothing that I can talk about. It's all good, he's fun and a lot of his friends and the crew are all really tight, so there is always a bit of messing going on backstage. It's a good atmosphere to be in compared to some other backstage places we've been in," he said.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever