Ed Sheeran to take a break from music

Published: Aug 28, 2019, 21:30 IST | IANS

Photograph singer Ed Sheeran has announced that he will be taking an 18-month break from music projects and concerts

File image of Ed Sheeran. Image sourced from mid-day archives

Photograph singer Ed Sheeran has announced that he will be taking an 18-month break from music projects and concerts. During a recent show in the UK, Sheeran shared that he will be going on a lengthy hiatus to spend time with his family and wife, Cherry Seaborn, whom he married last year, reports metro.co.uk.

"There is something very bittersweet about it. I love that you guys are here and we are ending it in Ipswich. This is my last gig for probably 18 months," he said.

Sheeran's two-and-a-half-year-long Divide Tour ended on Monday, clocking up a staggering 260 shows.

