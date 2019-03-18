ED to dig out trail of Rs 234 crore received by Deepak Talwar

national

The agency has inputs that Talwar had received Rs 92 crore from Airbus in one account and Rs 142 crore in another

Representational Image

An amount of Rs 234 crore received in two bank accounts of Deepak Talwar is among multiple hidden money trails the ED wants to establish during questioning of the corporate lobbyist who is in Tihar Jail over his alleged involvement in liaising for the purchase of 43 aircraft for Indian Airlines from French company Airbus in 2005.

The agency has inputs that Talwar had received Rs 92 crore from Airbus in one account and Rs 142 crore in another. An ED investigator said the agency will begin quizzing Talwar from Monday and special focus would be on the money he received from Airbus to obtain benefits.

