ED to question Amrapali group CFO on charges of money laundering

The Amrapali group's Chief Financial Officer and Secretary have been summoned to Lucknow by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning on Friday on charges of money laundering.

The official told news agency IANS that they would also question other officials of the Amrapali group next week.

The ED also proposed to approach the court to seek the custody of Amrapali Group chief, Anil Sharma who is in jail since February.

This happened after a case was registered on July 1 against the Amrapali group and its promoters who allegedly failed to give possession of flats to over 42000 buyers in Noida and Greater Noida.

The official added that the agency was looking to attach assets of the Amrapali group promoters.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies