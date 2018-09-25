ED to soon file charge sheet against Sandesara brothers

national

Probe agency to seek Interpol red corner notices against them as their location changes to Nigeria

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will soon file a charge sheet under the anti-money laundering law against the Sandesara brothers, wanted in an over Rs 5,000 crore alleged bank loan fraud case, promoters of a Gujarat-based pharmaceutical company, officials said.

The central probe agency will subsequently seek Interpol red corner notices against the brothers and other accused based on this criminal complaint even as their exact location remains unknown and changing — from UAE to Nigeria, the officials said.

The charge sheet under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) will be filed before a special court within the next fortnight, they said. The ED has earlier filed few charge sheets, called prosecution complaints, in this case in the past against other accused.

The agency said it had registered a PMLA case against the Sandesara brothers — Chetan Jayantilal Sandesara and Nitin Jayantilal Sandesara — and their Vadodara-based company Sterling Biotech Limited and others on October 27 last year, two days after a case of alleged bank fraud of '5,700 crore and corruption was filed against them by CBI.

