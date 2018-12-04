Eddie Murphy becomes father for 10th time

hollywood

Actor-comedian Eddie Murphy has become a father for the 10th time after his fiancee Paige Butcher gave birth to their son

Actor-comedian Eddie Murphy has become a father for the 10th time after his fiancee Paige Butcher gave birth to their son. According to Murphy's publicist Arnold Robinson, Butcher and Murphy welcomed the baby named Max Charles on November 30.

Max's middle name is a tribute to Murphy's older brother and fellow comedian Charlie Murphy, who died in 2017, reported usatoday.com. "Both mother and son are doing well," Robinson said. The Nutty Professor star and Butcher began dating in 2012. Max is their second child. Their daughter, Izzy Oona Murphy, turned 2 this year. Murphy's oldest child, Eric, is 29 years old.

Murphy, who is not new to fatherhood, has five children with ex-wife, Nicole Mitchell Murphy Bria (28), Shayne (23), Zola (18), Bella (16) and son Miles (25). 'The Nutty Professor' star also has a son Eric (29) with Paulette McNeely and another, Christian (27) with Tamara Hood. He even has a daughter with former Spice Girl Mel B Angel (11). Murphy will be next be seen in a sequel to Coming to America, which will be called Coming 2 America.

