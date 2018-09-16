Eddie Murphy, Paige Butcher to welcome their second child
A man representing Murphy said that the couple is expecting their "second child in December", reported E! Online
Hollywood actor and comedian Eddie Murphy and his 39-year old actor girlfriend Paige Butcher are all set to welcome their second child, a baby boy. Notably, Murphy will become a father for the 10th time.
A man representing Murphy said that the couple is expecting their "second child in December", reported E! Online. In 2016, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, Izzy Oona Murphy. She is currently two-year-old.
Murphy, who is not new to fatherhood, has five children with ex-wife, Nicole Mitchell Murphy¿ Bria (28), Shayne (23), Zola (18), Bella (16) and son Miles (25). 'The Nutty Professor' star also has a son Eric (29) with Paulette McNeely and another, Christian (27) with Tamara Hood. He even has a daughter with former Spice Girl Mel B Angel (11). Murphy will be next be seen in a sequel to 'Coming to America', which will be called 'Coming 2 America'.
