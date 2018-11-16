Eddie Redmayne accepts his performance in Jupiter Ascending was bad

hollywood

Eddie Redmayne believes there is no middle ground when it comes to audiences liking or loathing his work

Eddie Redmayne believes there is no middle ground when it comes to audiences liking or loathing his work and the actor says Jupiter Ascending is the favourite film that people loathe. As part of a GQ video in which the Oscar winner talks about his some of the most iconic performances, Redmayne admitted that his performance in Jupiter Ascending was "pretty bad".

"We have this spread in England for toast called Marmite. And the ad slogan is 'You either like it or you hate it.' And I've always thought of myself as a bit of a Marmite actor. People seem to either enjoy what I do or loathe what I do, and for those people that loathe what I do, 'Jupiter Ascending' tends to be their favourite of my performances.

"I won a prize for it for the worst performance of the year, so yeah it was a pretty bad performance on all accounts," the actor said.

Redmayne portrayed the villain, Balem Abrasax, in the film, which also featured Channing Tatum and Mila Kunis. The actor explained why his voice sounded whispery in the movie.

"My character had had his larynx ripped out by this wolf man, and so I made the slightly bold choice, which I thought was right, of talking like this... for the whole film," the actor said. He said that he thought the voice "sort of suited the costumes and the extremity" of the world.



"But in retrospect, it may have been too much," Redmayne added. The 36-year-old actor is currently waiting for the release of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald where he reprises his role of magizoologist Newt Scamander.

The film, also featuring Jude Law, Johnny Depp, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller and Zoe Kravitz, released on Friday.

