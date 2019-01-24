'Eden Hazard needs to do more for Chelsea'

football

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri feels 'individual' Hazard needs to show his real potential as they host Tottenham

Chelsea's Eden Hazard during their match against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in London recently. Pic/Getty Images

Eden Hazard must deliver more to realise his full potential and help dig Chelsea out of a slump in form, manager Maurizio Sarri said yesterday.

Sarri heavily criticised his side's mental strength after they slipped to a 2-0 Premier League defeat at Arsenal on Saturday, labelling his players "difficult to motivate".

Chelsea, who are fourth in the Premier League, host Tottenham in the second leg of their League Cup semi-final on Thursday, trailing 1-0 from the first leg.



Maurizio Sarri

However, Sarri's tactics are also under the spotlight as he has persisted with playing Hazard in an unfamiliar centre-forward position over the past month. Chelsea look set to remedy their striker problem with the imminent arrival of Gonzalo Higuain on loan, who scored 38 goals in one season under Sarri at Napoli in 2015/16.

That should see Hazard return to his favoured role on the left side of a front three, and Sarri wants more from the man voted the second best player at last year's World Cup.

"In this moment, he's more an individual player than a leader," said Sarri yesterday.

"He is very important for us, of course, because he is a great player. He always can win the match in two minutes. Sometimes in one minute. I think he said that coaches told him that he needs to do more."

