Edgar Ramirez to star in Jungle Cruise alongside Dwayne Johnson

The film, a feature adaptation of Disney's theme park ride, follows a boat captain who takes his sister and her brother on a mission to find a tree believed to possess healing powers



Dwayne Johnson

Edgar Ramirez has been cast opposite Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in Disney's "Jungle Cruise". The "Bright" star will be playing a villain with a conquistador (soldiers and explorers of the Spanish Empire) background in the film, which will also star comedian Jack Whitehall, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film, a feature adaptation of Disney's theme park ride, follows a boat captain who takes his sister and her brother on a mission to find a tree believed to possess healing powers. Wild animals and a competing German expedition figure into the proceedings.

Johnson, who was recently seen in "Rampage", will portray the role of the boat captain, while Blunt and Whitehall will the play the sister and the brother. The project also serves as a reunion for Ramirez and Blunt, who earlier worked together on the 2016 thriller "The Girl On the Train".

Jaume Collet-Serra, best known for helming "The Shallows", will direct the project with a from "Logan" scribe Michael Green. Beau Flynn, John Davis and John Fox are producing alongside Dwayne Johnson and his Seven Bucks Productions partners Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia. Scott Sheldon will serve as the co-producer.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever