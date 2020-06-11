Edge vs Randy Orton Backlash: All you must know about the 'Greatest Wrestling Match Ever'

WWE BACKLASH 2020 is an upcoming professional wrestling pay-per-view (PPV) and WWE Network event, produced by WWE for their Raw and SmackDown brand divisions. This year, it is scheduled to take place on June 14, 2020 at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

It will be the fifteenth event in the Backlash chronology and the first Backlash since 2018. In the run up to one of WWE’s most exciting PPVS, we have heard much chatter about what is said to be ‘The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’ between Randy Orton and Edge.

At WrestleMania 36, Edge and Randy Orton viciously brawled throughout the WWE Performance Center, pushing past the limits of most mortal competitors until The Rated-R Superstar delivered the decisive blow.

Even The Viper admitted that the better man won that night but with one major caveat: that the better wrestler didn’t. Orton laid down a challenge for a true test of grappling skills in what he coined The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever, but Raw went off the air before Edge could respond.

The following week, The Rated R-Superstar emphatically accepted the proposal and was ready to make history with a win.

Will the pair author The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever? And can either put a definitive end to this personal and heated rivalry?

WWE BACKLASH 2020 will be streaming live on the WWE Network. The WWE Network can be used to watch this event across all streaming devices through the WWE App on mobiles, tablets, Smart TVs and consoles.

You can also tune into the WWE BACKLASH 2020 on TV on Monday, June 15th 2020 at 4:30 AM IST EXCLUSIVELY on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 Channels.

To better understand what’s in store for us, let’s take a closer look at the history of Randy Orton vs Edge to find out exactly what makes this, ‘THE GREATEST WRESTLING MATCH EVER’.

Comparison of Statistics

RANDY ORTON EDGE Date of Birth April 1, 1980 October 30, 1973 From St. Louis, Missouri Toronto, Canada Height 6’5” (196 cm) 6’5” (196 cm) Weight 250lbs (113 kg) 241lbs (109 kg) Nicknames The Viper; The Apex Predator; The Legend Killer The Rated R Superstar; Mr. Money in the Bank; The Ultimate Opportunist; The Master Manipulator; King Edge the Awesome WWE main roster debut April 25, 2002 June 22, 1998 Signature Move RKO Spear Career Highlights First-ever WWE World Heavyweight Champion; WWE Champion; World Heavyweight Champion; Intercontinental Champion; SmackDown Tag Team Champion; World Tag Team Champion; 2009 and 2017 Royal Rumble Match winner; 2013 Money in the Bank Ladder Match winner WWE Champion; World Heavyweight Champion; World Tag Team Champion; WWE Tag Team Champion; Intercontinental Champion; WCW U.S. Champion; 2001 King of the Ring; Money in the Bank Ladder Match winner; Royal Rumble Match winner; 2012 WWE Hall of Fame Inductee

