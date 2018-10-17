Edin Dzeko shines as Bosnia hand Ireland third straight defeat

football

The 2-0 defeat leaves Northern Ireland on the brink of relegation to League C

Bosnia captain Edin Dzeko

Northern Ireland were once again shown the value of clinical finishing as Bosnia and Herzegovina captain Edin Dzeko condemned them to a third straight Nations League defeat in a match that saw them hit the post three times.

Dzeko scored in either half on the ground where he began his professional career, but Northern Ireland will rue a shocking miss from Gavin Whyte and an early George Saville effort that came back off the frame of the goal. The 2-0 defeat leaves Northern Ireland on the brink of relegation to League C.

