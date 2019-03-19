Editor's murder: Delay in autopsy may ruin evidence, say forensic experts

national

Forensic surgeons say that rise in temperature and transporting of dead body may hamper critical evidence; blame Thane police for delay

Delay in dispatching Nityanand Pandey's body resulted in early decomposition of his mortal remains, forensic experts said. The body was sent for a post-mortem at 5 pm on Sunday and the autopsy started almost 30 to 36 hours after the crime.

Pandey's body was found around 2.30 pm on Saturday but reached the department of forensic medicine and toxicology, Grant Medical College and JJ Group of hospitals only around 5 pm on Sunday and the autopsy began two hours later, by when the body had begun showing early signs of decomposition, forensic surgeons said.

The Bhiwandi Taluka police, under whose jurisdiction the body was found, also did not send crucial spot photographs of the deceased to the forensic experts. "Pandey's face, hands and legs had started showings signs of decomposition. We have found contusion marks around the neck and most of the injuries are ante mortem," said a forensic surgeon. The preliminary cause of death in was given as, "Multiple injuries with neck contusions (unnatural)." Chemical analysis reports from the forensic laboratory, Kalina are awaited.

Another surgeon echoed concerns over the delay, saying, "Almost every policeman today has a smartphone. The least they could have done do is captured pictures. A body decomposes early in summers. Chances of losing crucial evidence while transporting a body are also high along with those of additional evidence being generated due to wrongful handling of dead bodies."

'No delay on our part'

The Bhiwani Taluka police have refuted any delay on their part in transporting the body to the JJ postmortem centre. "We immediately sent the body to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Bhiwandi but the doctors said that the autopsy would be conducted only on Sunday morning. The team then found something suspicious about the body which is why it was later sent to JJ hospital," a police officer said, adding that photos of the deceased were also circulated immediately that helped trace his relatives.

On whether the assailants threw Pandey off the bridge, an expert said, "It will be difficult to confirm this without visiting the spot. Apart from nail clippings and viscera to rule out any poisoning or sedatives given, we will have to wait for the chemical analysis report from the forensic science laboratory, Kalina."

