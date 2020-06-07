Educate, agitate, organise!

As a young person, the writer of this piece has gained knowledge simply by exploring the online space. Activists, artists, and other concerned citizens regularly post about issues that matter to them and should to us. Whether it's the unfair treatment meted out to Dalits and their resistance or the role that India's young can play in shaping politics for the better, these Instagram pages are eye-opening and insightful.

(Un)learn to grow

This page has informative, research-based snippets explaining complex subjects such as mental health, behaviour fatigue due to social distancing, the efficacy of domestic violence helplines, etc. The page aims to smash patriarchy through research. They also tackle caste, class and other factors, which interact with patriarchy to give rise to multi-faceted issues. The page regularly lists credible sources such as books and research papers one can read to better-inform themselves.

@weunlearn

Comics for a cause

This page uses casual humour to convey important messages. Its use of stick figures and pop culture references make for a non-preachy read. From advocating equal rights for women and talking about migrant workers, to talking about modern dating and fake news, this page has a witty take on a wide range of issues.

@storysellercomics

The politics of change

This account aims to "develop working systems that facilitate positive generational influx into politics." Basically, it tries to educate and encourage the Indian youth by exposing them to ideas about our democracy and dissent. Be it the significance of the BJP losing zilla parishad elections in Nagpur or explaining AAP's promises which contributed to their second consecutive victory in Delhi's state elections, the page carries relevant information on political occurrences in different parts of our country and more.

@young peoplefor politics

Dalit lives matter

The page's bio reads: "Annihilating caste one post at a time," and it does just that. The page documents Dalit stories, struggles and victories from a feminist lens. It highlights speeches by academics, poetry as well as prose by writers. It also talks about atrocities against Dalits by sharing clippings from current news stories. Turn to this important resource to learn more about Dalit folk.

@dalitfeminist

