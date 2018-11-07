Educating locals is a big part of wildlife conservation, feels Heena Sidhu

other-sports

"On many occasions that I have visited tiger reserves, I have seen villagers sneak into the reserved core area of the forest to cut wood and on seeing a jeep, they run"

Heena Sindhu

India's ace shooter Heena Sindhu visits wildlife sanctuaries whenever she has time off shooting. But the one thing that worries her is the locals entering the core area of the forest risking their lives just to get their daily wood supply.

She feels that if we want to conserve wildlife, it is important to educate the locals. Yesterday, she tweeted: "On many occasions that I have visited tiger reserves, I have seen villagers sneak into the reserved core area of the forest to cut wood and on seeing a jeep, they run. They blame the animal later for attacking them. Educating locals is a big part of wildlife conservation." Well, she's hit the bulls eye on this subject too.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates