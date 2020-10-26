Education minister promises solution to FYJC woes

Students waiting to get some clarity on the FYJC admissions finally have something to cheer about. Days after mid-day reported on how the process has been stuck since the SC ruled against Maratha reservation in the state, State School Education minister Varsha Gaikwad said the matter would be resolved this week.

The FYJC admissions process has been stuck for over a month now due to confusion over the status of Maratha reservation in Maharashtra. Speaking to mid-day, Gaikwad said, "This week there should be a solution to the FYJC admissions process, which is currently stuck. Some resolution is expected at the cabinet meeting to be held on Wednesday. We hope to restart the admission process as soon as possible and we are constantly working towards it."



Students wait outside an examination centre at Thadomal Shahani engineering college in Bandra.

She further said, "One round of the admissions is already over and it was conducted as per the earlier seat metrics, which was decided considering the Maratha reservation. We are working on taking legal opinion on whether the same seat metrics can be continued for the admissions process since a round has already been done based on it. I am confident to have an answer for this issue by Wednesday."

The FYJC aspirants have been sitting at home for almost three months now since their results were out. Their online admissions process was stopped in the first week of September after an SC ruling against Maratha reservation in Maharashtra. While many students are yet to take admissions, those who got theirs in the first round are now wondering whether their entries would be valid.

