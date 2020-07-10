Educational institutes must act with empathy

A college in the Western suburbs hiked its fees recently. The hike, which some students said is substantial in a report in this paper yesterday, has come as a shock to students and their parents, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The institution has given students some leeway of paying in instalments, and a deferred deadline. Yet, many say that they will find it difficult to pay in these times, and the small window like paying in parts or with a relaxed time frame, is not going to make a difference as they still need to pay.

It is important that schools and colleges do not hike fees during this period. They must take into account how severely hit people are, with no salaries to huge pay cuts, businesses at the verge of shutting down — it becomes very difficult for people to shell out the sums asked at this stage.

It may also come as a shock. As people realise that the pandemic is going to play out for a while now, they may have budgeted their various expenses. This will surely send that planning askew and with money being a problem, changing institutions not being a viable option, it will lead to desperation and anxiety.

While it is evident that the crisis which does not seem to have an end as of now is difficult for everybody, it is imperative that there is a status quo on rents, fees and the like.

Institutions cannot hike fees during this time, especially educational institutes that are going to have to conduct teaching online at least for some time.

One has to be empathetic and see that students and their families are already struggling under the crushing burden of uncertainty.

Added to this will be the prospect of paying a large sum. Find a conscience and hold the hikes at least for now.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news