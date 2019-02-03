EEH crash kills 8-year-old's parents while the kid miraculously survives

national

Representational Image

A couple died in an accident on the Eastern Express Highway after a truck dashed to their two-wheeler. Their eight-year-old child miraculously survived. The truck driver has fled from the spot and Vikhroli cops have registered case against an unknown driver.

On Saturday around 2 pm, Akshay Pramod Gupta (35) was riding a Scooty with wife Aarti Akshay Gupta (33) and daughther Rashi on the pillion. "The couple fell on the right side of the bike and got crushed under the truck's tyre while Rashi fell on the left side of the scooty," said an officer from the Vikhroli police station.

