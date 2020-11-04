A brewing good time

Food: Comforting

If there is a paanwala in every neighbourhood, why not craft beer outlets? How about a store that sorts you out with beer, chakna, ready-to-eat meals and even merchandise? Manu Gulati, founder of Effingut, has plans to open 16 outlets called Effingut 2 Go (E2GO), with the intent to offer such 15-minute experiences while you buy your craft beer.



Khowsuey

We decide to check out the Versova outlet to see if it ticked all the boxes. Located right below the Metro station, we note that the space displays a concise concept. Shelves are lined with beer merchandise, like bags, openers and masks.

The attendant is well trained and offers to take us through the store. He shows us the menu on the screen and mentions the popular selling Hefenweizen and Dunkelweizen. Our favourite, Saizon, is also on the menu but we opt for a dark stout, a Stein Robust Porter ('479) in a one-litre plastic growler, which can be exchanged for a new one on our next visit. He explains how the beer bottle is first filled with carbon dioxide to clear out the oxygen and then the beer is poured very slowly to ensure it stays fresh.



A staffer first fills the growler with carbon dioxide to rid it of oxygen and then fills the beer in

From the food section, we pick up curry leaf flavoured potato crisps ('70) for chakna and fresh beer bread ('79) to line the stomach. We also pick the ready-to-eat khowsuey ('169) and leave the store in 14 minutes."

At home, we chill the beer and make a puncture on the box before its four-minute time in the microwave. We slather the bread with butter and mustard sauce, while the curry leaf sticks are ready for munching. The growler gives a pop sound and we pour the dark stout which has a flavour of strong coffee and ripe plums. The fare is easy-peasy comfort food for cheat days. The khowsuey is creamy, packed with the punch of garlic just how we like it, and a generous amount of veggies. The porter has a crisp mouthfeel. It makes us appreciate our mood in this extended run of the lockdown — in the company of great craft beer and soul food. This too shall pass.

At Four Bungalows, opposite Bon Bon, Andheri West.

Time 11 am to 10 pm

Call 7620038888

4/4 Exceptional, 3/4 Excellent, 2/4 very Good, 1/4 Good, 0.5/4 Average. Effingut 2 Go didn't know we were there. The Guide reviews anonymously and pays for meals

