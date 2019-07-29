Egan Bernal set for twilight coronation as champion

other-sports

Bernal, champion-in-waiting along with the other 155 men left after the gruelling three week 3,480 kilometre cycling odyssey will set off from Rambouillet

Colombia's Egan Bernal drinks champagne to celebrate his Tour de France win yesterday. Pic /AFP

Paris: Egan Bernal will clinch victory in the Tour de France as long as he avoids any last minute disaster on the parade into the Paris sunset to become the first Colombian winner of cycling's greatest prize and its youngest in more than a century.

Bernal, 22, champion-in-waiting along with the other 155 men left after the gruelling three week 3,480 kilometre cycling odyssey will set off from Rambouillet on the largely ceremonial closing 21st stage at 1805 GMT.

Eight laps of the Champs-Elysees round off the iconic event with Bernal set to don the race winner's yellow jersey with the sun going down behind the Arc de Triomphe at around 1930.

At the start of yesterday's stage, Bernal led Thomas by 1min 11sec overall and Jumbo-Visma's Steven Kruijswijk by 1min 31sec.

