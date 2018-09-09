Search

Egypt court sentences 75 to death in mass trial

Sep 09, 2018, 08:12 IST | Agencies

The majority of protesters who died in the dispersal at Rabaa al-Adawiya square in Cairo were pro-Morsi protesters and Brotherhood members and affiliates

Rights group Amnesty International has called the trial 'grossly unfair' and a violation of Egypt's constitution. Pic/AFP

An Egyptian court has sentenced 75 prominent members and affiliates of the Muslim Brotherhood to death, as part of a mass trial that includes 739 people charged after the violent dispersal of a protest camp in support of former president Mohamed Morsi in 2013.

The majority of protesters who died in the dispersal at Rabaa al-Adawiya square in Cairo were pro-Morsi protesters and Brotherhood members and affiliates. They had staged a sit-in days before Morsi was ousted by Abdel Fatah al-Sisi in a military coup on July 3, 2013, and continued the protest until it was violently dispersed on August 14, 2013.

Five-year jail term for photojournalist
Cairo: An Egyptian court on Saturday handed a five-year jail sentence to prominent photojournalist Mahmoud Abu Zeid, widely known as Shawkan, who earlier this year received UNESCO's World Freedom Prize. He was accused of "murder and membership of a terrorist organisation".

