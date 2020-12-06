Egyptian model arrested for 'inappropriate' photoshoot in front of Pyramid of Djoser

Salma El-Shimy, a 26-year-old model, has been arrested in Cairo over a photo-shoot that she did in front of the Pyramid of Djoser in Saqqara, Egypt.

Dressed as an ancient Egyptian queen, El-Shimy was later apprehended by police, as officials at the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities deemed her outfit "inappropriate". Mostafa Waziri, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, referred the incident to public prosecutors for investigation. Waziri said in a statement that "anyone who shows negligence when it comes to antiquities or our unique Egyptian civilization will be punished."

El-Shimy, who has over 1,30,000 followers on Instagram, marked her caption with the 'no one under 18' emoji. As per Egypt's rules, anyone who wants to carry out a photo or video shoot or commercial purposes at an archaeological site must obtain a permit.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever