Egyptian model arrested for 'inappropriate' photoshoot in front of Pyramid of Djoser
Salma El-Shimy, a 26-year-old model, has been arrested in Cairo over a photo-shoot that she did in front of the Pyramid of Djoser in Saqqara, Egypt.
Dressed as an ancient Egyptian queen, El-Shimy was later apprehended by police, as officials at the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities deemed her outfit "inappropriate". Mostafa Waziri, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, referred the incident to public prosecutors for investigation. Waziri said in a statement that "anyone who shows negligence when it comes to antiquities or our unique Egyptian civilization will be punished."
El-Shimy, who has over 1,30,000 followers on Instagram, marked her caption with the 'no one under 18' emoji. As per Egypt's rules, anyone who wants to carry out a photo or video shoot or commercial purposes at an archaeological site must obtain a permit.
