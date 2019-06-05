Eid 2019: Mumbai police celebrate the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr in the best way ever

national

Mumbai Police on Twitter shared a post on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and highlighted the importance of celebrating the festival with fellow Mumbaikars

Police personnel celebrates the festival of Eid with Mumbaikars. Pic/Twitter Mumbai Police

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, Mumbai Police took to social networking site Twitter and posted a tweet celebrating eid and it is on point! The Twitter account of Mumbai Police which is well known for its innovative tweets came up with a sweet and adorable post this time, where the police personnel of Mumbai Police is seen celebrating Eid with the citizens of Mumbai.

Festivals are always happier, when we get to celebrate it together with Mumbaikars #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/jJoFZvSYb1 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 5, 2019

While sharing the post, Mumbai police shared pictures of its police personnel offering rose to the citizens of Mumbai on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. In its post, Mumbai police wrote: Festivals are always happier when we get to celebrate it together with Mumbaikars! The post clearly states how its a happy and jolly time when the police personnel gets to celebrate festivals with the citizens of Mumbai.

May this special day bring peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone. #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/savlVfn0QI — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 4, 2019

Wishing everyone a peaceful and blessed year ahead #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/xSiqKUCfYB — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) June 4, 2019

Not just celebrating the festival with Mumbaikars but Mumbai police also took to Twitter on the night of June 4, 2019, to wish the citizens of Mumbai a happy, peaceful and prosperous Eid.

Since the time the post was first tweeted, it has got over 200 retweets and about 2 thousand likes. The sweet and adorable post has also earned Mumbai Police a lot of praise from netizens who took to the post to express their gratitude to Mumbai Police.

Here's how netizens applauded the efforts of Mumbai Police and wished everyone 'Eid Mubarak':

Finest police force.. — Ketan Dilip Patil (@KetanPatil2169) June 5, 2019

Our heroesâÂ¤ — Thedeadlytrio (@Thedeadlytrio3) June 5, 2019

Thank you so much for the effort and pain taken so that we Mumbaikars can celebrate without any hassle. #EidMubarak — Sharique Raza Shaikh (@sharique_india) June 5, 2019

Mumbai Police always rock âÂºï¸Â — Ø§Ø­ÙÂ Ø¯ Ø§ÙÂØ´ÙÂØ§Ø¨ ™ï¸ÂAhmed Al-Shahab (@AhmedAlShahab) June 5, 2019

