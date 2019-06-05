Eid 2019: Mumbai police celebrate the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr in the best way ever
Mumbai Police on Twitter shared a post on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and highlighted the importance of celebrating the festival with fellow Mumbaikars
On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, Mumbai Police took to social networking site Twitter and posted a tweet celebrating eid and it is on point! The Twitter account of Mumbai Police which is well known for its innovative tweets came up with a sweet and adorable post this time, where the police personnel of Mumbai Police is seen celebrating Eid with the citizens of Mumbai.
Festivals are always happier, when we get to celebrate it together with Mumbaikars #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/jJoFZvSYb1— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 5, 2019
While sharing the post, Mumbai police shared pictures of its police personnel offering rose to the citizens of Mumbai on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. In its post, Mumbai police wrote: Festivals are always happier when we get to celebrate it together with Mumbaikars! The post clearly states how its a happy and jolly time when the police personnel gets to celebrate festivals with the citizens of Mumbai.
May this special day bring peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone. #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/savlVfn0QI— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 4, 2019
Wishing everyone a peaceful and blessed year ahead #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/xSiqKUCfYB— CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) June 4, 2019
Not just celebrating the festival with Mumbaikars but Mumbai police also took to Twitter on the night of June 4, 2019, to wish the citizens of Mumbai a happy, peaceful and prosperous Eid.
Since the time the post was first tweeted, it has got over 200 retweets and about 2 thousand likes. The sweet and adorable post has also earned Mumbai Police a lot of praise from netizens who took to the post to express their gratitude to Mumbai Police.
Here's how netizens applauded the efforts of Mumbai Police and wished everyone 'Eid Mubarak':
Finest police force..— Ketan Dilip Patil (@KetanPatil2169) June 5, 2019
Our heroesâÂ¤— Thedeadlytrio (@Thedeadlytrio3) June 5, 2019
Thank you so much for the effort and pain taken so that we Mumbaikars can celebrate without any hassle. #EidMubarak— Sharique Raza Shaikh (@sharique_india) June 5, 2019
HeroesðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³— sarita baraiðÂÂÂ ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@barai_sarita) June 5, 2019
Mumbai Police always rock âÂºï¸Â— Ø§ØÙÂ Ø¯ Ø§ÙÂØ´ÙÂØ§Ø¨ ™ï¸ÂAhmed Al-Shahab (@AhmedAlShahab) June 5, 2019
Top stories of the day
- Producer, composer held for molesting model at house party in Malad
- Mumbai Crime: Former businessman partner slits man's throat, kills him
- 'He forcibly kissed me on my face, neck before I pushed him off'
- The Dutch mystery: Cops camping in Pune in hunt for Avdhut Shinde
- 'Nair, Topiwala left students vulnerable to harassment'
- Mumbai: INTACH joins fight to save Esplanade
- HC directs MHADA to evacuate and barricade Esplanade Mansion
- 'The Rajghat of Mumbai'
- Vikhe Patil to join BJP, many Congress MLAs likely follow suit
- I will continue to write, says IAS officer Nidhi Chaudhari
- MHT-CET exam: Two top with 100 percentile
- Katrina Kaif on Bharat: It's the best role of my career
- Priyanka Chopra Jonas displays her perfect pins on the red carpet
- Kareena Kapoor: We celebrated women who broke stereotypes
- Sunny Leone to play a lawyer in spy thriller Helen
- Janhvi Kapoor, Anjana Sukhani, Pooja Hegde sweat it out at gym in Bandra
- Iulia Vantur, Shanaya Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu clicked in Bandra
- Super 30 trailer: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff laud Hrithik Roshan
- Madhuri Dixit wants to learn a new Kathak form
- Ayushmann Khurrana on IPS Manoj Malviya: He became the prototype of my character
- Deepika Padukone wraps up the shooting of Chhapaak
- Sabyasachi pens down the journey of his friendship with Deepika Padukone
- Rangita Pritish Nandy on Four More Shots Please: May explore friendship, or just one character
- Sushmita Singh: Miss teen 2019 who was told that she was not beautiful
- These old pictures of Salman Khan will take you back in time
- World Environment Day: 9 ways humans are harming the environment
- CR fails in Mumbai-Pune in 2 hr 35 min train trials as problems galore
- World Cup 2019: Rabada calls Kohli 'immature', Virat says he will discuss 'man to man'
- World Cup 2019: It's advantage Virat Kohli and Co against South Africa!
- World Cup 2019: 'Asli' WC begins today as India take on South Africa
- World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli's Team India faces first Test vs South Africa
- World Cup 2019: Vijay Shankar could get nod against South Africa
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: BJP supporters celebrate across Mumbai