Eid 2020: It's Akshay Kumar versus Salman Khan

Over the weekend, the makers of the Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmmi Bomb announced that the horror-comedy will release on Eid 2020. The Khiladi will be clashing with Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on the festive date in May.

Raghava Lawrence's Hindi remake of a South hit was originally slated for a June release. But a day after Sallu performed the mahurat of his action drama, helmed by Prabhudeva, Laxmmi Bomb's producers decided to jump into the fray. The announcement has sent fans in a tizzy who have been wondering which of the films will get a bigger share of the screens.

Earlier, Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi starring the Khiladi was slated to release on Eid 2020 but later Shetty decided to advance his cop drama to March. Though Eid is synonymous with Bhai, Akki has now decided to provide competition.

Radhe will see Salman Khan and Disha Patani teaming up for the second time after Bharat. "Salman sir has always been an inspiration to me. Working with him in Bharat was a dream come true. Now, it's happening again in Radhe," Disha told mid-day in a chat.

Speaking about Laxmmi Bomb, Akshay Kumar plays the character of a person who is possessed by the soul of a transgender woman. The film, also starring Kiara Advani, is being directed by Raghava Lawrence, who also helmed the original Tamil film, Kanchana.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates