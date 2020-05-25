EID 2020: Sonam Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria have the most beautiful wishes!

It's Eid 2020 and Bollywood celebrities had to take to their social media accounts to wish all their fans and people who celebrate the festival with their friends and families. Actresses like Sonam Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, and Ananya Panday had the loveliest wishes.

But that's not all, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Shukla, Sunny Deol, Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan, Madhuri Dixit, Sidharth Malhotra, a whole lot of Bollywood celebrities also extended their wishes on this occasion. Taking about the actresses first, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram account to wish all her fans and followers.

Next in line was Alia Bhatt, who also shared a beautiful picture of Eid Mubarak on her Instagram story, check it out right here:

Sonam Kapoor shared a beautiful picture of herself dressed in gorgeous attire and wrote a note to wish everyone on the occasion. Hers was a fantastic wish indeed. Did you see this yet?:

Shraddha Kapoor shared a small video from her film Haseena Parkar and this was also a great way to wish her fans, Eid Mubarak:

Eid Mubarak

Tara Sutaria shared a candid and charming picture of herself and wrote- "Eid Mubarak!" (sic) which was followed by a star. Have a look right here:

Eid Mubarak!

Ananya Panday was also looking gorgeous in the way she was dressed for the occasion and wrote this on her Instagram post- "Eid Mubarak. sending everyone lots of love, good energy, peace and a BIG virtual hug," (sic) that was followed by a heart!

Madhuri Dixit took to her Twitter account and wrote- "Eid Mubarak to everyone who celebrates. May the Candle of hope, health, peace, prosperity and happiness shine the brightest in your lives. Stay safe and healthy." (sic)

Eid Mubarak to everyone who celebrates. May the Candle of hope, health, peace, prosperity and happiness shine the brightest in your lives. Stay safe and healthy. — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) May 25, 2020

And now for the men! Ajay Devgn also took to his Twitter account and extended his wishes to all his fans. Check out his tweet right here:

Eid Mubarak ðÂÂÂ Wishing everyone peace, prosperity, good health & safety.#StayHomeStaySafe — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 25, 2020

Hrithik Roshan shared a photo as well and shared it on his Twitter account too. Check it out:

Eid Mubarak beautiful people ! âÂ¤ï¸Â pic.twitter.com/Fpjtz5hi4T — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 25, 2020

Sunny Deol is one actor who wishes his fans on all the festivals and occasions and this occasion was no different. Have a look at his tweet right here:

#EidMubarak everyone! Celebrate with your loved ones indoors & stay safe. pic.twitter.com/xj761XVBb1 — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) May 25, 2020

Bigg Boss 13 fame Sidharth Shukla wrote on his Twitter- "Eid Mubarak everyone .... lets all pray for peace and happiness during these trying times for all .... please stay home stay safe.." (sic) Have a look right here:

Eid Mubarak everyone .... lets all pray for peace and happiness during these trying times for all .... please stay home stay safe.. #EidMubarak — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) May 25, 2020

And lastly, Sidharth Malhotra shared a video from his film Marjaavaan to wish his fans, Eid Mubarak. Watch it right here:

#EidMubarak everyone! May this day bring love and peace to all. Celebrate with your loved ones indoors & stay safe. Big Love! pic.twitter.com/HlPucq1xKS — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) May 25, 2020

