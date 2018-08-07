Eight arrested for house-breaking thefts in Mumbra

crime

Items worth Rs 7.85 lakh, including gold and silver jewellery, two laptops and two motorcycles, were recovered from them

Representational picture

Thane: Eight people were arrested by the Thane Police in Maharashtra for their alleged involvement in several cases of house-breaking theft at various places in the state, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police nabbed an offender from the Mumbra township in Thane a couple of days back. Based on the information provided by him, seven others were arrested in the last two days from Mumbra, Kalyan and Ulhasnagar areas in Thane, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Deepak Deoraj told reporters in Thane on Monday evening. The eight accused, in the age group of 19 to 38 years, were allegedly involved in house-breaking thefts in Thane and also at some places in the neighbouring Mumbai, Navi Mumbai,

Palghar and Pune, the police said. Items worth Rs 7.85 lakh, including gold and silver jewellery, two laptops and two motorcycles, were recovered from them, Deoraj said.

