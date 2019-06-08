Eight arrested for selling, consuming heroin in Kolkata; 3.5 grams of drugs seized

crime

Based on the statements by the youths, three drug dealers were arrested from south Kolkata's S.P. Mukherjee road

Representational Picture

On June 7, 2019, the Kolkata Police arrested eight persons, including three drug dealers, for selling and consuming heroin in the city, a police officer said. Acting on a tip-off, a team of Kolkata Police's anti-narcotics cell conducted raids at specific points in the city on Thursday night and arrested five youths with 3.5 grams of heroin from south Kolkata's 75, Sarat Bose Road.

The five accused youths were identified as Raunak Jain (23), Raunak Singh (29), Lakshya Agarwal (24), Saion Banerjee (25) and Arghya Kamal Banerjee (25), all of who were arrested while consuming heroin around 11 pm on Thursday.

The seized consignment from the youths is worth around Rs 8000," the officer said. Based on the statements by the youths, three drug dealers were arrested from south Kolkata's S.P. Mukherjee road around 2.30 am on Friday.

"Aman Gupta, Asim Hait, and Pritam Patra were arrested near Asutosh College around 2.30 am. They have confessed selling drugs to many city customers including a large number of college students belonging to well-off families in the last three months," he said.

The eight accused were produced before a court on Friday.

In a similar incident, the Delhi Police arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly supplying heroin from Outer Delhi's Sultanpuri area. The accused, identified as Pappu, is a resident of Shahjahanpur district in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 460 gram of heroin worth Rs 1.75 crore in the international market was seized from his possession.

During the investigation, police got a tip-off, following which a trap was laid near Jalebi Chowk in Sultanpuri and he was arrested, a senior police officer said.

Top news stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates