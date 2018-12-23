Eight Congress leaders sworn into Karnataka cabinet

national

The event, however, did not pass without incident. Even as the ceremony was taking place, supporters of Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy protested near the Raj Bhavan to demand his induction into the cabinet

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala swore in eight ministers into the state cabinet on Saturday, in keeping with the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government's cabinet expansion plan.

All the new inductees — Satish Jarkhiholi, Rahim Khan, Shivalli, MTB Nagaraj, Tukaram, MB Patil, Parmeshwar Nayak and RB Thimmapur — are from the Congress. The party has also removed two ministers — municipal administration minister Ramesh Jarkiholi and forests minister R Shankar — from the cabinet.

Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah had earlier sent the names to Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy for his approval. "The Governor graciously agreed to expand the cabinet at such a short notice by holding the swearing-in ceremony around 5.20 pm on Saturday," Kumaraswamy said.

