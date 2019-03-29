Eight dead, 30 injured after speeding bus rams into truck on Yamuna Expressway

national

After the incident was reported, police immediately rushed to the spot and are carrying out an investigation

Representational picture

Greater Noida: Eight persons lost their lives while 30 others sustained injuries after the bus they were travelling in collided with a truck at Yamuna Expressway in the early hours of Friday. After the incident was reported, police immediately rushed to the spot and are carrying out an investigation. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

Further details are awaited.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates