Eight dead, 30 injured after speeding bus rams into truck on Yamuna Expressway
After the incident was reported, police immediately rushed to the spot and are carrying out an investigation
Greater Noida: Eight persons lost their lives while 30 others sustained injuries after the bus they were travelling in collided with a truck at Yamuna Expressway in the early hours of Friday. After the incident was reported, police immediately rushed to the spot and are carrying out an investigation. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital.
Further details are awaited.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Massive Fire breaks out at Andheri: Eight dead including a six-month-old baby, 146 injured