Eight dead as boat capsizes and sinks in Missouri lake

31 people had been aboard the vessel, known as a duck boat because it has wheels that allow it to ride on land as well. The man-made lake is a popular tourist draw located in southern Missouri on the border with Arkansas

Representational Picture

A tourist boat capsized and sank during a fierce storm on a lake in Missouri, killing at least eight people, the local sheriff said.

Another seven people were hospitalized and an unknown number were missing after the accident on Table Rock Lake, Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader told a news conference.

Divers are in the water looking for people, he said.

He said 31 people had been aboard the vessel, known as a duck boat because it has wheels that allow it to ride on land as well.

The man-made lake is a popular tourist draw located in southern Missouri on the border with Arkansas.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever