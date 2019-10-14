Eight-feet long crocodile rescued from Gujarat's Vadodara

Forest Department officials rescued 8-feet long crocodile from Lakshmi Villas Palace compound here on Sunday. Jignesh Parmar, a rescuer from the Forest Department, said: "In Lakshmi Villas Palace compound there is a lot of grass in which the crocodile was found. As we received the information about the crocodile, our team immediately reached the spot. We were able to rescue the crocodile."

Vadodara: Forest Department officials rescued a 8-feet long crocodile from near Lakshmi Villas Palace, yesterday. #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/S0zZk9RMdF — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2019

"As the rainy season is about to end, the crocodiles are migrating towards the water bodies," he added. Last month the Forest Department had also rescued 52 crocodiles from differet parts in Vadodara district.

This year, Gujarat has received a heavy rainfall which led to an increase in the water level of several rivers and creating a flood-like situation across several districts of the state.

