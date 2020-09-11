Eight-feet-long python rescued from railway underpass in Mathura

This picture has been used for representational purposes only

Agra: An eight-feet-long python was rescued from a waterlogged railway underpass in Dhana Shamsabad village in Mathura.

The reptile was kept under observation for several hours and later released back into its natural habitat.

Residents of the village were shocked after they discovered the python in the neighbouring railway underpass on Achhnera-Mathura road on Wednesday.

The underpass is currently not in use by commuters as it is has been waterlogged after heavy downpours in Mathura recently.

After spotting the snake, the villagers immediately reached out to Wildlife SOS for assistance.

Vishnu Dixit, one of the locals said, "We were worried that the python may not survive in the waterlogged underpass. We are grateful to the Wildlife SOS team for their swift response in bringing the reptile to safety."

A team of two snake rescuers was immediately dispatched to the location with necessary

rescue equipment and protective gear. After ensuring that the curious onlookers were at a safe distance, they carefully extricated the distressed reptile and transferred it to a safe transport carrier.

In another incident, the Wildlife SOS team rescued a 4-feet-long venomous common

krait from the kitchen of a house in Triloki Raksha Vihar located on Shamsabad road.

A 6-feet-long python was also rescued from the premises of Hindustan Institute of

Technology and Management on NH-2 in Agra.

All the snakes were kept under observation and later released back into the wild.

Baiju Raj M.V, Director Conservation Projects for Wildlife SOS, said, "From python to venomous common krait and cobras are making their way into houses this monsoon season and have kept our team busy.

"Last month, our team responded to nearly 80 reptiles related rescue calls in and around Agra city."