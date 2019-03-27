Eight held in Noida, Greater Noida amid poll restrictions

crime

Cases have been registered against the accused at respective police stations and legal proceedings were underway, the spokesperson said. Noida and Greater Noida will go to poll on April 11 during the first leg of the seven-phased Lok Sabha elections

Representational picture

Noida (UP): Eight people were arrested in Noida and Greater Noida in separate incidents on Tuesday amid restrictions clamped under the model code of conduct for Lok Sabha polls, officials said.

Two men were arrested in Phase-3 police station area of Noida in the evening following a gunfight with the specialised Star-1 team of police, the officials said. Asif and Bhoora, both residents of Ghaizabad, have at least a dozen criminal cases against them and were carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on their arrest, a police spokesperson said.

Two firearms and some ammunition were recovered from them, the spokesperson said. One wanted man was also arrested by the police in Ecotech 3 area, while two in Jarcha and Badalpur and one in Rabupura, the official said. Cases have been registered against the accused at respective police stations and legal proceedings were underway, the spokesperson said. Noida and Greater Noida will go to poll on April 11 during the first leg of the seven-phased Lok Sabha elections.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates