Eight held on kidnapping charge and asking for Rs 5 lakh as ransom in Ghaziabad
Kumar alleged that next day, he received a call for a ransom of Rs 5 lakh. The police recovered two cars, which were allegedly used in the crime
Ghaziabad: Eight persons were arrested on the kidnapping charge in Ghaziabad, Kavi Nagar police said on Friday. The complaint was filed by Lalit Kumar who alleged that his younger brother Nirdosh Rana, 21, was abducted on June 19.
Kumar alleged that next day, he received a call for a ransom of Rs 5 lakh. The police recovered two cars, which were allegedly used in the crime. SP (City) Shlok Kumar said the accused told them that six months ago, Nirdosh and two others identified as Manoj and Ajit had taken Rs 65 lakh from them on the pretext of arranging a job for them in a post office and the Rapid Action Force.
Sunil, one of the accused, told police, "Neither we could get jobs nor they returned our money. Just to mount pressure on them, we abducted Manoj. Thereafter, we forced him to call Nirdosh Rana from his phone to come at the Vaishali Metro station and abducted them to recover the money."
