Eight in one

If you love comedy nights, then don't miss this gig, for eight stand-up comedians — Shreyas Manohar, Jeeya Sethi, Surbhi Bagga, Kunal Rao, Joel D'Souza, Sumedh Natu, Karima Khan and Neetu Bhardwaj — will try out their new bits for the first time. Hosted by Aanchal Agrawal, this variety night promises to be a riot.

ON November 7, 8.30 pm onwards

AT The Habitat, 1st floor, OYO Townhouse, Road Number 3, Khar West.

CALL 9833358490

LOG ON TO insider.in

Cost Rs 250 onwards

