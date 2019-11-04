MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Eight in one

Published: Nov 04, 2019, 07:00 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

If you love comedy nights, then don't miss this gig

If you love comedy nights, then don't miss this gig, for eight stand-up comedians — Shreyas Manohar, Jeeya Sethi, Surbhi Bagga, Kunal Rao, Joel D'Souza, Sumedh Natu, Karima Khan and Neetu Bhardwaj — will try out their new bits for the first time. Hosted by Aanchal Agrawal, this variety night promises to be a riot.

ON November 7, 8.30 pm onwards
AT The Habitat, 1st floor, OYO Townhouse, Road Number 3, Khar West.
CALL 9833358490
LOG ON TO insider.in
Cost Rs 250 onwards

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

kharmumbai guidethings to do in mumbai

Diwali 2019: Shriya Pilgaonkar celebrates the festival with mid-day

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK