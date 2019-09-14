Eight Indian-Americans import millions of opioid pills, arrested

This picture has been used for representation purpose only

New York: Eight Indian-Americans have been arrested and charged with importing millions of misbranded opioid pills into the US from India and distributing the potentially lethal substance to individuals and entities in the country through US Mail and other commercial couriers. The accused, arrested on Thursday, primarily operated out of a warehouse in Queens, a New York City borough, where they repackaged the pills and mailed them to customers throughout the US, according to the Justice Department.

One of the eight accused, identified as Ezhil Sezhian Kamaldoss, 46, faces up to 25 years' imprisonment while the others face up to five years' jail term.

