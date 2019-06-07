Eight Indians among 17 killed in Dubai bus accident

Published: Jun 07, 2019, 14:05 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The tourist's bus carrying 31 passengers of different nationalities crashed into the signboard at Al Rashidiya exit in which eight Indians were killed

On June 6, 2019, Eight Indians were among the 17 people who were killed when a tourist bus from Oman rammed into a signboard in Dubai, the Consulate General of India (CGI) here said on Friday.

"We are sorry to inform that as per local authorities and relatives it is so far confirmed that eight Indians have passed away in Dubai bus accident. Consulate is in touch with relatives of some of the deceased and awaits further details for others to inform their families," the CGI Dubai said in a tweet.

The Consulate has also revealed the names of the victims. "The names of those who have passed away are: Rajagopalan, Feroz Khan Pathan, Reshma Feroz Khan Pathan, Deepak Kumar, Jamaludeen Arakkaveettil, Kiran Johnny, Vasudev, Tilakram Jawahar Thakur," it further tweeted.

The tourist's bus was carrying 31 passengers of different nationalities and crashed into the signboard at Al Rashidiya exit at 5.40 p.m. on Thursday. Nine people were also injured in the accident, of which four were Indians.

