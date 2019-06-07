Eight Indians among 17 killed in Dubai bus accident
The tourist's bus carrying 31 passengers of different nationalities crashed into the signboard at Al Rashidiya exit in which eight Indians were killed
On June 6, 2019, Eight Indians were among the 17 people who were killed when a tourist bus from Oman rammed into a signboard in Dubai, the Consulate General of India (CGI) here said on Friday.
8 Indians were among the 17 people who were killed when a #Tourist bus from #Oman rammed into a signboard in #Dubai, the Consulate General of #India said.— IANS Tweets (@ians_india) June 7, 2019
Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/a0FypQuagP
CGI Dubai has informed that 8 Indians have passed away in Dubai bus accident. Details are awaited. Indian Embassy Muscat may be contacted on toll free number 80071234, if required, for assistance in Oman.— India in Oman (Embassy of India, Muscat) (@Indemb_Muscat) June 7, 2019
"We are sorry to inform that as per local authorities and relatives it is so far confirmed that eight Indians have passed away in Dubai bus accident. Consulate is in touch with relatives of some of the deceased and awaits further details for others to inform their families," the CGI Dubai said in a tweet.
2/2) The names of those who have passed away are: Mr. Rajagopalan, Mr. Feroz Khan Pathan, Mrs. Reshma Feroz Khan Pathan, Mr. Deepak Kumar, Mr. Jamaludeen Arakkaveettil, Mr. Kiran Johnny, Mr. Vasudev, Mr. Tilakram Jawahar Thakur.— India in Dubai (@cgidubai) June 6, 2019
The Consulate has also revealed the names of the victims. "The names of those who have passed away are: Rajagopalan, Feroz Khan Pathan, Reshma Feroz Khan Pathan, Deepak Kumar, Jamaludeen Arakkaveettil, Kiran Johnny, Vasudev, Tilakram Jawahar Thakur," it further tweeted.
Our Consulate expresses sincere condolences to the families of those who passed away in this tragic accident. CG alongwith other officials and community members met the concerned relatives as well as hospital and police authorities late in the night to assure of all help.— India in Dubai (@cgidubai) June 6, 2019
The tourist's bus was carrying 31 passengers of different nationalities and crashed into the signboard at Al Rashidiya exit at 5.40 p.m. on Thursday. Nine people were also injured in the accident, of which four were Indians.
