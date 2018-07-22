Eight injured as two-storey building collapses in Pune

A one-year-old girl was among the injured. Building owner Kailash Bhandwalkar, three members of his family and four others from two tenant families were injured

Picture of the collapse building

Pune: Eight persons including four children were injured after a two-storey residential building collapsed in Mundhwa area in Pune around noon on Saturday, police said.

A one-year-old girl was among the injured. Building owner Kailash Bhandwalkar, three members of his family and four others from two tenant families were injured, police said. The injured persons have been identified as Kailash Subhash Bhandwalkar (45), Aruna Bhandwalkar (40), Chhaya Bhandwalkar (22), Sakshi Shivtal (12), Swara Shivtal (3), Aditya Morya (5), Mugdha Bhandwalkar (9) and Vinita Ramsuraj Morya (8). The building, standing by a nullah in Keshavnagar locality, was around 30 years old and in a precarious condition, a police officer said. Incessant rains may have weakened it further, he added.

Picture of the collapsed building in Pune

In a press statement, PMC said, "The incident took place at survey no. 5 in Keshavnagar, Mundhwa. Bhandwalkar owned the ground floor plus two story load-bearing structure building which is about 30 years old. The incident happened due to old structure and heavy rain in the area. There is no major casualty. PMC's fire brigade personnel are engaged in removing the debris."

Senior Police Inspector Anil Patrudkar, in-charge of Mundhwa police station, "Bhandawalkar owns the house and was residing in the area for last ten years. Morya were staying the same building on rent. He is cook while Bhandawalkar runs a dairy."

Fire brigade personnel rescued all those who were trapped under the debris, including a one-year-old girl from Bhandwalkar's family. Two buffaloes tied outside the house died as debris fell on them, police said.

-with inputs from PTI

